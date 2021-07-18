Kerala CM Says 'lockdown Limitations Unavoidable', COVID Positivity Rate At 10% In State

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Saturday, July 17, that the state's lockdown limitations are unavoidable, despite the fact that the long-term lockdown imposed by the second wave of COVID-19 has caused social and economic hardship to the people.

'Coronavirus lockdown restrictions are inevitable'

The Chief Minister, speaking to the media after a review meeting, said, "The Covid second wave commenced in other states in mid-March but started in Kerala only in May. At one point, the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was at a high of 29% and now it's just above 10% for the last few days. The daily caseload has also declined from above 40,000 at one stage. The number of patients has also come down. But there is a possibility of the virus spreading at a high speed. We need to strictly follow the Covid protocol and restrictions."

Vijayan stated, "Kerala is at the forefront of vaccination. If everyone takes care to get vaccinated and strictly follow the code of conduct at the micro-level, we can completely control the second wave and avoid the third wave. It is expected that within two to three months, 60-70% of people can be vaccinated and we will be able to achieve herd immunity."

The CM also mentioned that the restriction will be changed as a result of the review meeting. There are currently 86 Local Self Government Institutions in the A category (TPR less than 5%), 392 in the B category (5-10% TPR), 362 in the C category (10-15% TPR), and 194 in the D category (TPR greater than 15%).

Coronavirus cases in Kerala

Similarly, when other establishments are allowed to start in these areas, beauty parlours can only open for hairstyling. At least one dose of vaccination should have been administered to the personnel. Filming can resume once all crew members have received at least one dose. Meanwhile, 16,148 new instances of COVID-19 have been recorded in Kerala today, however, 13,197 patients had recovered. In the last 24 hours, 1,50,108 sample tests were conducted, with a test positivity percentage of 10.76%. At the same time, 114 fresh deaths have been linked to COVID, bringing the total death toll in the state to 15,269. The state currently has 1,24,779 patients undergoing treatment.

