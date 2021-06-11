Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that all the services of the village offices in the state will be made available online by October 2. He also added that the village offices would be upgraded to 'smart office' within five years. The CM was addressing over 1600 village officers in the state via video conference on Friday morning.

Kerala CM says Village Office services will be fully online by October 2

"Village offices are the offices where people interact the most. So fast and efficient services are essential. Of the 1666 village offices, 126 became smart. Work to make 342 offices smarter is progressing rapidly," Vijayan told. The rest will be completed during the tenure of this government.

He also urged them to bring qualitative change in the attitude of the employees while serving the public. He also told them to get a good understanding of digital up-gradation. "The treatment of the general public requires a conscious approach. Files should not be dead documents. The CM said that they should reflect vibrancy."

Talking about corruption, he also pointed that keeping files undecided in a timely manner is also a form of corruption. None of this can be allowed. Demanding greater efficiency and transparency, he warned that malpractices in any way will not be tolerated, and there will be strict measures adopted. Chief Minister said that an accurate monitoring system will be set up in this regard.

Over the next two years, an integrated geography portal based on the state-of-the-art Course (Continuing Operating Referral System) technology will be available at 1666 Village Offices. The services provided by the Revenue, Survey, and Registration Departments will be available on a single portal, he said.

Minister for Revenue K Rajan and Principal Secretary, Department of Revenue Dr. A Jayathilak, Land Revenue Commissioner K Biju, and others also participated.