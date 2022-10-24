Kerala CM Takes On Governor For Demanding University V-Cs' Resignations; Adds 'RSS' Dig  

Amid the ongoing tussle between Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday, October 24, questioned the Governor for directing the Vice-Chancellors of all 9 universities in the state to submit their resignation. The CM said that the Governor has been acting as a "tool of RSS".

"Governor is misusing the Chancellor post to exercise more powers than he holds. It is undemocratic and encroachment on the powers of the Vice Chancellors. The Governor's post is not to move against the government but to uphold the Constitution's dignity. He's acting as a tool of RSS," Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said, ANI reported.

The CM added that the Governor or chancellor doesn't have the right to remove VCs and there is no such option in the University Act. "Supreme Court verdict against Technology University's vice-chancellor is not applicable to all vice-chancellors. On the basis of that verdict, the Governor cannot demand other vice-chancellors on the basis of that act. Governor or Chancellor don't have the right to remove vice-Chancellors. There is no such option in the University act," CM Vijayan said, ANI reported. He also accused the Governor of "waging war" with an intention to "destroy" the universities in the state, PTI reported.

Kerala Governor directs V-Cs to tender their resignations

On Sunday, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan sought resignations from the vice-chancellors of nine universities in the state. The Governor’s decision came after he was backed by the recent Supreme Court’s order which quashed the appointment of the vice-chancellor of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University for being contrary to the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations.

“Upholding the verdict of Honourable Supreme Court dated October 21, 2022, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has directed the Vice-Chancellors of nine varsities in Kerala to tender their resignation,” the official statement released by the Governor’s Office stated.

The statement further stated that the Governor has also directed the Vice-Chancellors of the nine universities to tender their resignation by 11:30 am on 24 October 2022.

List of Nine Universities

University of Kerala Mahatma Gandhi University Cochin University of Science & Technology Kerala University of Fisheries & Ocean Studies Kannur University APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit University of Calicut Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University

Notably, the Kerala Governor's action came after the Supreme Court on October 21, cancelled the appointment of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University V-C MS Rajasree in view that the appointment of the V-C was contrary to the norms set by the UGC as well as the University Act of 2015.

It is pertinent to mention that the LDF government which is at loggerheads with the Kerala Governor over several issues, has launched campaigns including "mass protests" against the Governor accusing him of making a move to implement the "Sangh Parivar agenda" in the state's universities.

(With inputs from ANI & PTI)