Kerala CM To Open India's Largest Business Jet Terminal Tomorrow

The Cochin International Airport will start operations of the country's largest business jet terminal from December 11, according to a statement.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the business jet terminal, the largest in the country, at a function being organised at the airport near here on Saturday, an airport spokesperson said.

The Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL), which runs the airport, expects the new terminal for chartered flights to help boost tourism as well as low-cost business jet travel.

Flights from the new terminal will start operating from December 11.

"The gateway will serve as a platform to integrate international and domestic business jet services, tourism and business meetings," CIAL said in a statement.

With the opening of the terminal covering 40,000 sq ft area, the CIAL will become one of the four airports in the country to operate private jet terminals, it said.

The gateway features facilities like exclusive private car parking space, drive-in porch, a grand lobby, five comfortable lounges, business center, check-in, immigration, customs, health and security systems, duty free shop, foreign exchange counter and state-of-the-art video conferencing system.

Apart from this, a 'safe house' is also set up for high-security VIP guests, the statement said.

"The concept of a relatively low-cost business jet travel with ultramodern facilities will be achieved by the opening of this terminal, as the cost of production was minimal. Keeping the future of the aviation sector in mind, the CIAL has planned several projects and ventures", it said.

The business jet terminal is one such part of CIAL's development strategy to invent and implement new sources of revenue. The terminal was completed in just 10 months at a cost of Rs 30 crore.

State Industries Minister P Rajeeve will preside over the function.

Revenue Minister K Rajan, Leader of Opposition V D Satheeshan and other dignitaries will attend the function.