'Kerala CM Told Us To Go Ahead With The Protests & Not Stop': JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh

A day after Delhi police identified the goons who were involved in the stone-pelting incident at Jawaharlal Nehru University on January 5, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan met Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union's President Aishe Ghosh at Kerala House in Delhi.

Aishe is also one of the main suspects into the January 5 violence that took place on the campus.

Delhi: Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan met Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) President Aishe Ghosh at Kerala House. pic.twitter.com/3bWwBav2X9 — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2020

Post her meeting with the Kerala Chief Minister, Aishe addressed the media and stated that the Kerala Chief Minister has asked them (JNUSU) to go ahead with the protest, and not stop.

"CM Pinrayi told us to go ahead (with the protests) and we will not stop. I would like to thank people of Kerala who stood by us."

Adding further to her statement, she also alleged that the JNU Vice Chancellor was selective and bias. She also spoke about the Ministry of Human Resource Development approaching the JNUSU students for talks.

"MHRD told us that we can approach them for more talks. MHRD has to understand us and our demand to sack the Vice-Chancellor.'

'We believe in their resolve'- Kerala CM

Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also took to his official Twitter handle and informed about his meeting with the JNUSU President. In his tweet, Vijayan stated that he believes in their (JNUSU) resolve and that their fight will not go in vain.

Met the JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh (@aishe_ghosh). Expressed our solidarity to the students who are fighting for justice. Enquired about the condition of injured students. We believe in their resolve. Their fight will not go in vain. pic.twitter.com/X2g8t42Eqk — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) January 11, 2020

Delhi Police's probe into JNU violence

In a major development in the probe into the shocking JNU violence, the Delhi Police has identified the goons who were involved in the stone-pelting incident on January 5. The goons allegedly pelted-stones on the students who wanted to be a part of the registration process for the semester. In its revelations, the police reiterated what Republic TV had revealed earlier from videos that had been accessed from the day of the violence.

Republic TV had first reported that the man with a red mask on his face who was seen pelting stones was an AISA activist named Chunchun Kumar. JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh has also been identified, with the police's dossier mirroring the video accessed by Republic in which she was seen leading a mob in the JNU campus before the violence escalated later that day.

The following persons were named by the Delhi Police, of which 7 are from the Left and 2 are from ABVP:

Chunchun Kumar

Aishe Ghosh

Pankaj Mishra

Bhaskar Vijay

Suchaita Talukdar

Priya Ranjan

Samant

Yogender Bharadwaj

Vikas Pate

