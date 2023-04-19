Kerala CM Urges Govt Employees To End Red-tapism, Says It Impacts Human Lives

In a bid to get government employees to give up red-tapism and efficiently work for the people of the state, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday appealed to them to deal with each file coming before them with a humanitarian mindset.

Stating that bureaucrats were responsible for ensuring better civil service to the people, the chief minister said the administrative mechanism would become completely people-friendly if there was absolute dedication and involvement by government employees.

The chief minister was addressing a meeting attended by officials ranking from under secretary to special secretary in the state service.

Stating that each file had a human life behind it, and the respective government officials had the power to decide whether it should perish or thrive, he urged government staff to deal with matters that came before them with a humanitarian mindset, so that the problems of the people could be resolved.

"There was a practice during the colonial era to retain the problems of the people without resolving them, citing technical reasons, and this attitude should be changed completely," Vijayan explained.

Lack of coordinated action between various departments was a major drawback of the existing government system in the state, he pointed out, adding that only a change in this could facilitate the effective implementation of welfare measures.

Chief Secretary V P Joy and Additional Chief Secretary V Venu were present during the meeting.