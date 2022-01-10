Kerala CM Vijayan Chairs Meet Amid Surge In COVID Cases; Stresses On Vaccinating Teens

As Kerala is witnessing a massive surge in the COVID cases, CM Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday chaired a review meeting and introduced certain restrictions to curtail the spread. This review meeting by the CM comes days after State Health Minister Veena George on Saturday asserted that Kerala had no plans of imposing a complete lockdown des[ite the rise in the number of cases. It is pertinent here to mention that the Omicron variant of COVID has also majorly affected Kerala when the state saw 23 more cases of the B.1.1.529 (Omicron variant) on Saturday itself, taking the total tally of Omicron reported in the state to 328.

CM Vijayan chairs review meet as COVID cases surge

CM Pinarayi Vijayan, in the review meeting, decided to restrict the number of individuals who can attend weddings and funerals. The maximum number of people for the same has been decided to 50. In the meeting, the CM reportedly specified that the Department of Health & Education must ensure that vaccination of those who fall between the 15-18 age group (teenagers) is to be completed within this week. The CM also mentioned in the meet that the Kudumbasree election could be conducted by only adhering to COVID norms while maintaining social distancing throughout.

Previously, the state government had directed that the attendees at marriages, funerals, political, social and cultural events must be restricted to 75 and in the case of open spaces, it could be 150. However, now it has been further reduced to 50 without specifying whether it is for closed rooms or open spaces or both. In the meeting, it was also decided that reunions, ceremonies, and general social, political, cultural, and community events should be conducted virtually, except in urgent situations, the release added.

Kerala COVID update

Kerala reported 6,238 new COVID-19 cases and 44 virus-related fatalities on Sunday taking the total affected people in the state to 52,76,417 and the death toll to 49,591, a state health bulletin mentioned. Among the districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest number of cases, followed by Ernakulam and Kozhikode. The state in the last 24 hours has tested 54,108 samples.