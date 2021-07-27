Kerala CM Vijayan Denies Slow Pace Of COVID Vaccination, Takes Dig At Health Minister

As the country continues to reel under the pandemic, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday denied that the COVID-19 vaccination in the state is being carried out at a slow rate. While replying to an adjournment motion brought by the Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) in the Kerala Assembly on Tuesday, Vijayan said that the vaccine inoculation percentage in the state was higher than the national average.

The Kerala Chief Minister said, "The national average of the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine is 26.39 per cent when in Kerala it is 37.38 per cent as of July 26. When the national average for COVID second dose is 7.21 per cent for second dose, in Kerala it is 16.19 per cent."

Kerala CM: 'Union Health Minister's remark is incorrect'

Hitting out at Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, the Kerala CM alleged that the new Union Health Minister made a sweeping remark that the state is carrying out vaccination at a slow pace, which is factually 'incorrect'. Remarking that when it was said that Kerala has 10 lakh COVID vaccine doses, he said that the actual stock in the state's hand was just 5 lakh. Earlier on Friday, a record vaccination of 4.88 lakh was carried out, Pinarayi Vijayan added. Asserting that Kerala has exhausted its COVID vaccine stock, the Chief Minister added that the state is now waiting for the Centre to dispatch a new batch of Coronavirus vaccines.

Speaking about the lockdown, Vijayan said that the conditions were not good enough to allow the restrictions to be lifted. He also slammed the Opposition for not accepting the goodwill behind the distribution of free food kits to people.

Meanwhile, the Opposition leader of the Assembly, VD Sateeshan hit back at the Kerala CM and alleged that Vijayan was unwilling to accept any constructive criticism. Asking whether it was because of CPI (M) workers, who had started to depict Vijayan like a god, Sateeshan said that when the COVID cases are high, the government should be ready to check if there are any flaws in the current system being followed in the state.

The leader of the Opposition said, "Instead the CM is adamant that no change will be made in the system and parroting what the bureaucrats are saying to him. Even if he has acquired the stature of 'King or God', we will ask him questions. The Left government is not even ready to discuss the issue in the assembly."

IUML (Indian Union Muslim League) MLA and Deputy Opposition leader PK Kunhalikutty who moved the notice of adjournment motion attacked the government, stating that it had failed to support people affected adversely by the pandemic. He slammed the "unscientific lockdown" imposed by the government. Stating that the people are on the verge of suicide, Kunhalikutty said that the Kerala government has done nothing for people and is carrying out unscientific lockdown. The stimulus packages are just on papers, he added.

COVID-19 situation in Kerala

Kerala so far has recorded over 32,83,116 positive cases, out of which, 31,29,628 have successfully recovered and 16,170 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 11,586 new cases, 14,912 fresh recoveries and 135 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active COVID cases in the state is 1,37,318.

As far as the COVID vaccination in Kerala is concerned, over 1,89,28,495 have been administered. Out of 1,89,28,495 vaccine doses, 1,32,21,011 is the first dose and 57,07,484 is the second dose.

(Image: ANI, PTI)