Kerala CM Vijayan Slams BJP, RSS In Thrikkakara; Lists Anti-Christian Attacks Across India

As Kerala's Thrikkakara constituency readies to welcome by-elections, contending parties are leaving no stones unturned in ensuring victories for their respective candidates. As the poll campaigns are in full swing, allegations of communalism and counter-allegations of minority appeasement lead the political discourse. Launching fresh salvos on the right-wing groups, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday recalled attacks on the Christian community in India and stated that last year alone, 486 anti-Christian attacks happened across the country. The Thikkakara by-election is scheduled to be held on May 31.

While addressing an election rally in Kochi, CM Pinarayi Vijayan, while mentioning the alleged hate speech made by former MLA PC George and the support BJP provided for him, stated that last year, 486 anti-Christian attacks took place in many parts of India. Attacking Sangh Parivar on the same, CM Vijayan further contended that there are many in the group who think the same can happen in Kerala, however, unlike other states, they are aware that drastic action will be taken here.

In a scathing attack targeting PC George and BJP, CM Vijayan said, "When action was taken against a person who was spreading communal poison here, the BJP thought that they were taking action to protect all Christians by protecting him. That person who spread communal poison has the language of the RSS and the Sangh Parivar. He has a position that undermined secularism and fertilized communalism. That is why the Sangh Parivar came forward to support the person who took a communal stand and shouted slogans for him."

Pinarayi Vijayan notes down timeline of attacks on minorities

Further, in his address, Pinarayi Vijayan attacked RSS and Sangh Parivar and stated that Christianity, which is one of the religious minorities in the country, is being hunted by the RSS and Sangh Parivar. He further added, "That hunt is still going on. Not only our country but the whole world was devastated by it. We have not forgotten the burning of Graham Stains and his two children in Orissa. The world thought that this country was brutally committing violence against minorities."

"In 1998, the Sangh Parivar unleashed riots against Christians in Gujarat. The BJP government that came to power followed suit. In 2008, there were widespread riots in Orissa. At that time, 38 lives were taken by the people who said that they are protecting the person who is now spewing communal poison for the protection of Christians. To this day, they have no guilt about it. Moreover, more than 40 women were raped there. More than 300 churches were demolished... Violence erupts in Karnataka also. The attack was carried out by Sriram Sena and Bajrang Dal. The violence continued even after the BJP came to power in 2014. In 2015, the Sangh Parivar carried out widespread violence against Christians in Delhi," CM Vijayan said.

Congress slams Kerala govt over PC George's arrest

It is pertinent to mention here that PC George, who was arrested by police over alleged hate speech was granted bail by the Kerala High Court under the condition that he will not make any statements that may lead to an offence under IPC Sections 153A/295A. George was sent to judicial custody on May 26 and shifted to Poojappura Central Jail in Thiruvananthapuram in the case regarding the remarks that he made at a Shiva Temple on April 29.

AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal on Thursday hit out at the LDF government and stated that its actions on former MLA were indirectly helping extremists. KC Venugopal levelled the allegation against the Pinarayi Vijayan-led state government after George was sent under judicial custody for 14 days in the case. Dubbing the actions as “drama”, the Congress leader stated that the state government was not taking steps to maintain communal harmony in the state.