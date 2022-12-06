Kerala CM Vijayan Suspects Role Of 'external Forces' In Anti-Adani Vizhinjam Port Protest

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday suspected the role of "external forces" in violent agitations against the Adani-led Vizhinjam seaport project. He stated that the government is committed to resolving all issues of the people.

"The protestors are not reflecting the common stand of the Latin diocese. We suspect external forces are running this protest. The Government is committed to resolving all local crises and apprehensions of people," Kerala Chief Minister said.

Last week, Vijayan said that his government could not abandon the project and if it was done so, it would give the wrong message and affect the state's credibility.

"What has happened in the case of the national highway development, what has happened in the GAIL pipeline project and what has happened in the Edamon-Kochi power highway, the same will happen in the case of Vizhinjam port also. There is no compromise on that. That's what I want to make clear now," he said.

Fisherfolk of Vizhinjam and other coastal regions have been demonstrating for over four months against the under-development seaport. The protests turns violent on November 26 and 27. The Vizhinjam police station on November 27, injuring several policemen.

Besides Vijayan, his cabinet colleagues Ahamed Devarkovil and V Abdurahiman also came out against the agitators.

Abdurahiman, who holds the Fisheries portfolio, said he isn't ready to accept the apology from Father Theodacious D'Cruz, one of the Catholic priests leading the anti-seaport agitation, for his communal remarks against him.

"If you have a loose tongue and say something ill about anyone and then tender an apology in the evening...I am not going to accept that apology," the minister said.

Port Minister Devarkovil said that the port's construction is closely connected to the progress of the state as well as the country. "Kerala is a state which gives utmost prominence to communal harmony cutting across religion or caste. If anyone tries to create a communal division in the name of any agitation, we cannot accept that," he said.

(With PTI inputs)