Kerala CM Vijayan Vows To Improve Digital & E-services In State To Improve Transparency

With the motive to ensure transparency in government services and to make people-friendly civil service a reality in the state, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday emphasised the need to digitise government services to assure open and genuine conduct. "E-services would be further expanded to make people-friendly civil service a reality in the state," CM Vijayan said.

Citing that the growth and development of e-literacy and the augmentation of digital infrastructure had enabled the people of the state to make efficient use of the e-governance system, the Kerala CM said that the LDF government aimed to render maximum assistance at their doorsteps.

Revenue Department launches multiple digital services

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was addressing a launch of a set of digital services of the Department of Revenue in Thiruvananthapuram. He also launched a mobile application that will enable users to pay land tax online.

Highlighting the need for e-services in the government sector, the CM said, "Many services in the government departments, on which people depend the most, have been shifted online." "People are using these services in the best way. Online systems are adequate to ensure the efficiency and transparency of government services. The e-services will be further expanded to make people-friendly civil service a reality in the state," CM Vijayan said.

Kerala CM confirms launch of online tax-paying application

Speaking about the newly launched land tax app, the Kerala CM said, "The new service will enable people to pay the tax and apply for various certificates related to land from anywhere in the world. It was decided to incorporate the other services of the department also in this application, which is designed in a people-friendly manner."

The mobile application service for paying land tax has become operational from Thursday. Kerala Revenue Minister, K. Rajan on Wednesday affirmed that the e-payment feature will be one of the seven digital services that will be launched by Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday.

"Apart from facilitating the online tax payment service, the public will also be informed about their tax details every year via SMS. Tax receipts can also be downloaded online, Minister Rajan said.

(With Inputs from ANI)

(Image: PTI, Unsplash)