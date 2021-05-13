Kerala: CM Vijayan Writes To PM Modi; Requests For Immediate Supply Of 300 MT Of Oxygen

In view of the impending cyclonic storm 'Tauktae', which as per the warnings of the Indian Metrological Department (IMD) is going to cause heavy rainfall in parts of Kerala, Chief Minister of the State Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to 'immediately rush' 300 MT of medical oxygen from the neighbouring storage points. The demand has been made to stock up oxygen in hospitals for unforeseen circumstances resulting due to the cyclone in the state, which is already witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan write to PM Modi

In the letter, CM Vijayan pointed out that that IMD has issued a cyclonic storm warning, forecasting heavy rains in parts of Kerala on May 15, and went on to highlight the anticipations that there may be disruptions in electricity supply to oxygen supply to oxygen generation plants and filling stations. Also, he added that there can be disruptions in road transport which might impede timely oxygen supply.

Having raised the issue, he gave a brief on the oxygen generation and supply capacity in the state, along with means of storing oxygen. "The current oxygen generation capacity in Kerala is 2.12.34 MT per day and based on the scientific projections, the total daily oxygen requirement for medical purposes in Kerala could rapidly rise to 423.60 MT within the next three days. At present, the storage of oxygen in hospitals is only for less than 24 hours." He went to put forth his request to increase the allocation of oxygen to the state to 450MT, and added," At least 300 MT of oxygen may be immediately rushed to Kerala from neighbouring storage in hospitals in the wake of the impending storm."

COVID tally in Kerala

Kerala on Thursday recorded 339,955 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the caseload to 14,68,864 while 97 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the toll to 6,150. Malappuram registered the highest number with 5044 fresh cases, followed by Ernakulam with 5,026 cases, Thiruvananthapuram with 4,050 cases, Kollam with 3,731 fresh cases, Thrissur with 3,587 cases and Kozhikode with 3,346 cases. The positivity rate in the state at present stands at 28.61 per cent.

(Credit-PTI)