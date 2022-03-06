Kerala CM Visits Home Of SFI Activist Stabbed To Death In Idukki

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday visited the home of a Students Federation of India (SFI) activist who was stabbed to death at the Idukki Engineering College, in January, allegedly by Youth Congress workers.

The CM, in a Facebook post, said that he met the victim's parents who have still not come to terms with the death of their son and assured them of all necessary support from the government.

Dheeraj Rajendan (21), a Kannur resident, and two others -- Abjijith and Amal -- were attacked on January 10 afternoon.

Police had said that it was a Youth Congress district leader, Nikhil Paily, who reached the college with a gang from outside and stabbed Dheeraj and others and escaped from the campus.

