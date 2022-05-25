Kerala CM warns forces trying to create communal tension of stringent action

Kochi, May 25 (PTI) Amid rising incidents of hate speeches and sloganeering in Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday made it clear that there would be no compromise with communal forces and warned of strong action against the elements trying to create division in society.

Referring to the circumstances that led to the police action against senior Kerala politician P C George for alleged hate speeches and Popular Front of India (PFI) activists who chanted hate slogans allegedly in a rally held in Alappuzha, Vijayan, while addressing a bypoll rally here, said those who engage in such activities should keep in mind the fact that the State is ruled by the LDF government and that its policy is zero tolerance towards all forms of communalism.

"The State will not tolerate the forces trying to create a communal divide. There will be no compromise with the communal forces," said the Chief Minister.

Soon after George was taken into custody, Vijayan termed as "malicious" the speeches made by the senior politician in two separated functions organised in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi recently and alleged that his intention was to create division in society.

The veteran CPI(M) leader slammed the BJP too for "backing P C George's hate speeches." The Chief Minister said the Magistrate court, while granting bail to George earlier, had instructed him not to make hate speeches, but he violated the bail conditions.

"The Left Democratic Front stands firm in its secular policy. Strong action will be taken against the communal forces...," he said, adding that police would not be prevented from taking action against such elements.

Stating that both majority and minority communalism are a threat, Vijayan said the aim of the forces indulging in such activities was to make profits but the ultimate loss is suffered by the State and its people.

Strongly criticising the people who carried a minor boy on their shoulders and letting him chant allegedly provocative sloganeering during the PFI rally held in Alappuzha recently, the Chief Minister said all those who spread hatred would be taken into custody.

The Chief Minister made the State government's policy clear on the issue after opposition alleged inaction against forces into such activities.

George was taken into custody by police after a Magisterial court in Kerala on Wednesday cancelled the bail granted to him in a case, accusing him of making a hate speech against Muslims in the State on April 29.

The issue of the boy raising hate slogans during the PFI rally also led to an outcry seeking action against those encouraging such elements. PTI TGB NVG NVG

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)