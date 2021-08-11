Kerala CM Warns Stringent Action Against Those Harassing Women For Rejecting Love Proposal

Amid rising cases of sexual harassment of women by estranged lovers in Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan pronounced that stringent action will be accorded for such crimes in the state.

Kerala CM warns perpetrators

Kerala CM Vijayan categorically stated that such incidents would not be tolerated in the state and that the police would have to make sure that they keep a vigil on such criminals who have a history of harassing and stalking women, and continue monitoring them to ensure that they were not planning anything extreme against them for rejecting the proposal. CM Vijayan also noted that the government would ensure adequate measures would be taken to control and adequate punishment would be accorded to those indulging atrocities on women.

The CM's address came after the case of the brutal murder of a 24-year-old dental college student was highlighted in the assembly by Congress MLA PT Thomas. On July, 30 the woman was shot dead by a man for rejecting his proposal. The man was her social media friend once and had shot the woman dead using a pistol before killing himself after barging into the house, where she was staying, in broad daylight.

CM Vijayan assured the House that the police would not take any soft stand towards those who harass women in the name of love. “Police are already taking stringent measures to ensure severe punishment to those who harass women for refusing love proposals,” he said as reported by PTI.

The CM also wanted the investigators to take into account the psychological aspect of those trying to harass women via cyber platforms. Congress legislator and former Home Minister Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan wanted the government to form an efficient investigation team of lady officers to probe the complaints of harassment and atrocities against women. He also pointed at the instances of brutal violence against women reported in the northern states and how the CRPC and IPC provisions had been changed in the country to ensure maximum punishment to the guilty.

With PTI Inputs

Image: PTI