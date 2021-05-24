Kerala CM Writes To PM Modi, Urges Centre To Float Global Tender To Procure COVID Vaccines

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging the central government to float a global tender to procure COVID-19 vaccines and provide them to all states free of cost. He said in order to combat the pandemic it's necessary to have a universal vaccination drive as the prime obstacle that is being faced across the country is the shortage of vaccine supplies.

Universal vaccination is essential to attain herd immunity against #COVID19. States competing in the market for vaccines will drive up prices. Centre should assess demand and float a global tender to check prices and ensure availability. Wrote to @PMOIndia seeking intervention. — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) May 24, 2021

Universal Vaccination Drive

"We are facing the severe impact of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. To combat the same, we have been resorting to various types of restrictions. But all of us would agree that in the long run, the best way to resist the pandemic is building herd immunity. In order to achieve this, we need to have a universal vaccination drive. While it is appreciable that we have taken substantial initiatives in this regard, there cannot be a long wait for universal vaccination. The foremost impediment we face in this regard is the scarce supply of vaccine vis-a-vis the vast demand for it, said Kerala Chief Minister in his letter.

Global Tender for Vaccine

Kerala CM highlighted that if the States will go for separate global tenders and compete in the market the prices of the vaccines will rise. So, in order to keep an affordable price, the Union government should assess the vaccine demand and float a global tender.

"At this juncture, our duty is to ensure an adequate supply of the vaccine. If the States go for separate global tenders and compete in the market, the natural consequences will be the pushing up of vaccine prices. Based on the circumstances narrated above, I request that the Union Government may kindly take the lead in assessing the vaccine demand of each state and float a global tender taking into account the cumulative need. This will help in reducing the prices," said CM Vijayan.

Kerala CM concluded his letter requesting PM Modi's intervention and said that the vaccine should be provided free to all states as it should be treated as a public good from which none should be excluded.

COVID-19 situation in Kerala

According to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Kerala on Monday reported 11,684 new COVID-19 cases with 37,316 recoveries and 188 deaths. The total active cases of the state remain at 2,77,973 with 20,62,635 total recoveries and 7,358 deaths.

