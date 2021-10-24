Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, on October 24, wrote to Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin regarding the loss of life and damage to property caused due to the recent floods in Kerala. While turning his attention to the intensity of damage and loss of lives, the Kerala Chief Minister in the letter has urged his Tamil Nadu counterpart to ensure that the maximum quantity of water be drawn from Mullaperiyar dam, while he further stated that the reservoir level may reach 142ft once the torrential rains intensify.

In the letter, Kerala CM Vijayan requested TN CM Stalin to give immediate directions to the authorities. His concern was to ensure that the maximum quantity of water is drawn from the Mullaperiyar Dam through the tunnel to Vaigai Dam. As part of the letter, the Kerala CM also mentioned that the gradual release of water downstream in a systematic manner should be ensured.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan mentioned in the letter to the Tamil Nadu CM that as of 4 PM on October 20, the inflow to Mullaperiyar dam was 2109 c/s and the discharge level was at 1750 c/s. The letter noted that on October 18, the water level had reached 133.45 ft post which the Kerala government chaired a review meeting to recheck the security status and ensure safety. In the letter, the Kerala CM stated, "Hence, there would arise an urgent need for the gradual release of water from Mullaperiyar dam through the tunnel to Tamil Nadu." While putting forward this request, the Kerala CM also sought MK Stalin's timely intimation to the Kerala government as to when the shutter of the dam would be open and requested his TN counterpart to send a notification regarding the same 24 hours prior to their action.

TN CM donates relief funds for Kerala

The Kerala government has authorised the District Collectors to disburse Rs 25,000 to each village official as an advance for making essential arrangements in the wake of heavy rains in the state, predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). After heavy rains in Kerala, officials said that two shutters at the Idamalayar Dam in Ernakulam district were opened for 50cm each at 6 am on Tuesday. Earlier, while an orange alert was issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur areas, a yellow alert was issued for districts of Kasaragod, Alappuzha, and Kollam. The incessant rains in Kerala caused water levels in the state's dams to rise.

Tamil Nadu's ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has extended financial aid to its neighbouring state of Kerala. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on Monday had announced that the DMK Charitable Trust, helmed by the CM himself, will donate Rs 1 crore favouring the Kerala Chief Minister's Relief Fund to carry out relief operations in the flood-stricken state

Image: PTI, Twitter/Nithin Krishna