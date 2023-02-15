Kerala CM's Ex-principal Secretary M Sivasankar Held, To Be Produced In Court On Wednesday

M Sivasankar, the former principal secretary to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday will be presented before the Ernakulam District and Sessions Court after being arrested on Tuesday in connection with the probe into the LIFE Mission project.

Sivasankar was taken to Ernakulam General Hospital for a medical examination today in morning.

This is the first arrest made related to the Kerala government’s LIFE Mission project, which was planned to give homes to the poor who had lost their houses in the horrifying Kerala floods 2018. The project was proposed at Vaddakanchery in Thrissur district.

140 houses were planned to be made under the state govt project

As per the project it was decided to develop houses for 140 families in Vadakkanchery by using Rs 14.50 crore out of Rs 18.50 crore given by the Red Crescent via the UAE consulate. Rest of the amount was to be used by the remaining amount, as per the contract.

As per the claims of Enforcement Directorate, Sivasankar and other had recieved bribe for awarding the contract for the devlopment of the houses under the LIFE Mission scheme.

Santhosh Eapan, the managing director of UNITAC, selected for the development of the houses under the LIFE Mission project had told ED that the accused in the case including Swapna Suresh were given a bribe of Rs 4.48 crore for the project.

Swapna Suresh and Sarith PS, the accused in the case had alleged that Sivasankar was involved into the case.

Sivasankar was also arrested in Kerala gold smuggling case earlier

Sivasankar was earlier apprehended by the Customs Department in October 2020 on the charges of getting gold smuggled from Dubai. It came to light after 30 kg of gold with a value of Rs 14.82 crore smuggled in a consignment was seized in by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5, 2019. However, he later got bail.