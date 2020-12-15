Kerala CM's Free Vaccine Promise Came Out Of Desperation: BJP Mocks Vijayan Over EC Notice

The Kerala BJP on Tuesday took a dig at the Pinarayi Vijayan-led state government after the State Election Commission sought an explanation from the Chief Minister over his announcement of free COVID-19 vaccines ahead of local body polls as well as the upcoming Kerala state elections.

Both BJP and Congress had filed complaints with the Election Commission alleging that Kerala Chief Minister’s poll promise was in violation of the Model Code of Conduct, following which, the EC issued a notice to Vijayan.

Reacting to the development, BJP National Spokesperson Tom Vadakkan told Republic TV that the CM’s announcement of free vaccines came out of “desperation” as he is currently “immersed in multiple scandals” that are being investigated by the Central agencies. Stating that Vijayan was playing his “last card”, Vadakkan asserted that people would not fall for the poll promise.

“It was obvious that his announcement was in violation of the Model Code of Conduct and the State Election Commission has taken cognisance of it. The process of law will take its own course. The desperation of the CM is understandable as he is immersed in scandals and I don’t think any of these scams will spare him," he told Republic TV.

“This is the last card he is trying to play, but that does not work with the people of Kerala. They are an intelligent set of people and I don’t think these kinds of tricks will work there,” the BJP leader added.

Vaccine announcement not in violation of Poll code: Kerala CM

Vijayan had announced free COVID-19 vaccine to all on November 12, ahead of the third phase of the local body polls in the state. The Kerala CM clarified that he had not violated the MCC; Opposition BJP and Congress reiterated that by making the announcement, Vijayan violated the code of conduct.

After casting his vote in Kannur district on Monday, Vijayan asserted, "We have been providing free treatment for COVID-19 and the preventive medicine is part of that treatment. We made it clear that it will be provided free of cost. There is no violation of any model code of conduct," the Chief Minister told reporters.

The ruling CPI(M)-led LDF had on Sunday dismissed the opposition charge as 'childish' and had said that Vijayan was only answering a question from reporters and also that its manifesto included the free vaccine assurance.

Vijayan had on Saturday said COVID-19 vaccine will be made available free of cost to all people in Kerala. "No one will be charged for the vaccine. This is the stand of the government," he had said.

Vijayan claimed the Congress-led UDF will face a major backlash in the civic polls and IUML, the second major partner of the opposition combine, would lose its base in the state.

