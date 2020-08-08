Kozhikode Plane Crash: Kerala Comes Together To Donate Blood Amid Rains, Pandemic

Following the horrific Air India Express flight crash at Kozhikode airport on Friday, people queued up at the hospitals, late at night, to donate blood. People were wearing masks and disposable gloves, lining up outside blood banks. Volunteers worked late into the night to organise food packets.

Speaking to the News Minute, a native of Nadakkavu, in Kozhikode district of Kerala, Linsith told bout the people who came to donate blood at the Baby Memorial Hospital, late on Friday night.

“I don’t know any of them personally. But I know for a fact that they're all people with a good heart,” said. Linsith Lal.

After the horrific incident, district Collectors, hospitals, and local blood banks issued many requests asking people to donate blood.

Kozhikode Air India crash

As per a statement from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, an Air India Express flight arriving in Kozhikode skidded off the runway and had a crash landing. The runway which is of the tabletop pattern was reportedly waterlogged. The incident took place amid very heavy rainfall in the area around 7:40 PM on Friday, August 7. There were 191 persons on board including two pilots and 5 cabin crew. Kerala govt has confirmed that a one-year-old boy injured in the crash has succumbed to his wounds at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital and is reported to be the youngest casualty in the plane crash.

Following the crash landing of the plane, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan instructed the Police and Fire Force to take urgent action. After the incident, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has also announced that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau would conduct a formal inquiry.

