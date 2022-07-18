Last Updated:

Kerala Confirms Second Case Of Monkeypox In India; 31-year-old From Kannur New Patient

Kerala has reported the second case of Monkeypox infection in India after a 31-year-old man from Kannur visiting from Dubai tested positive for the virus.

Written By
Harsh Vardhan
Monkeypox

Image: Unsplash


Kerala has reported the second incident of Monkeypox infection in India, state's Health Minister Veena George confirmed on Monday. The new patient diagnosed with the virus is a 31-year-old man from the Kannur district who landed at the Mangalore airport in coastal Karnataka from Dubai on July 13. His condition was confirmed after his samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) and the patient is currently undergoing treatment at Pariyaram Medical College. "The patient's health condition is reported to be satisfactory. Those in close contact with him have been put under surveillance," Veena George told ANI

The announcement comes just a day after the person got admitted to the Pariyaram Medical College. Earlier on July 17, the District Medical Officer (DMO) stated that the person admitted himself to the Medical College after noticing symptoms of Monkeypox. Notably, this comes after the state reported the first case of Monkeypox in India on July 14 when a passenger flying from the UAE tested positive for the Monkeypox virus in the Kollam district. 

At the time, Health Minister Veena George said that the patient's condition was stable and he was being taken care of under the proper guidelines issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Monkeypox in India

The sprouting cases of Monkeypox had raised alarm in several Indian states starting from Kerala. Earlier on July 15, the Kerala government raised special alerts to five districts-- Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Kottayam. These districts have people who were co-passengers and were in proximity to the first Monkeypox patient on the plane. According to PTI, 11 people in the seats next to the patient as well as an auto driver, a taxi driver, a dermatologist from a private hospital were isolated for treatment in the aforementioned districts.

In addition to this, the Tamil Nadu government has turned more vigilant by amplifying the screening process at airports. "We have started to monitor the state's borders with Kerala at 13 checkpoints. "We're already conducting mass fever screening camps & we have also attached the Monkeypox screening to it. If anyone is found with symptoms, they will be monitored", Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian told the media. Yesterday, Andhra Pradesh also reported a suspected case of Monkeypox after a child was admitted to Vijawada's GGH Hospital after being found with visible symptoms. 

