Kerala Confirms Third Case Of Monkeypox In A UAE Returnee; Patient Undergoing Treatment

Kerala

The state of Kerala confirmed another case of monkeypox on Friday taking the total number of infections to 3 in India as well as in the state. The previous two cases were also reported from Kerala earlier this month.

Informing about the same, state Health Minister Veena George spoke to ANI and confirmed the third case of infection detected in a man who recently arrived in the state from the UAE. According to her, the 35-year-old man came earlier this month after which he started developing monkeypox symptoms.

"Country's third monkeypox confirmed in a 35-yr-old man who returned to Mallapuram from UAE on July 6. He was admitted with fever at the Manjerry Medical College Hospital on April 13 and from April 15 he began showing symptoms", she said further adding that all those who were in his close contact are being closely monitored.

Earlier on July 14, the first case of monkeypox was detected in Kerala’s Kollam district in another expatriate who arrived from the UAE. He is presently undergoing treatment at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College and Hospital. Following the confirmation of the first case, the Union Health Ministry also rushed a team of medical experts to visit the infected person. 

A few days after this on July 18, Kerala confirmed the second case of monkeypox in the Kannur district where a 31-year-old was infected with the disease. He was admitted to the Pariyaram Medical College and is presently undergoing treatment. 

