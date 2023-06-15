Kerala Cong Chief Writes To PM Alleging Atrocities Against Christian Pastor In UP

Why you’re reading this: Congress Kerala president K Sudhakaran on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the alleged atrocities against Christian pastors, particularly those in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh. In his letter to the Prime Minister, the Congress leader claimed that five Christian pastors from Kerala have been unjustly imprisoned in the state in false accusations. He further alleged that a significant number of individuals from Kerala have been falsely charged with offenses related to illegal religious conversion and other similar allegations in the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh.

3 things you need to know:

Kerala Congress chief K Sudhakaran wrote a letter to PM Modi regarding the alleged atrocities against Christian pastors in UP.

The Congress leader alleged that five Christian pastors from Kerala have been unjustly imprisoned in the state.

Sudhakaran alleged political, religious and financial motives behind government’s action on Christian pastors.

Kerala Congress president’s letter to PM Modi

Requesting PM Modi to look into the matter, Sudhakaran alleged that ever since the BJP assumed power in Uttar Pradesh several individuals, who have established reputable institutions such as hospitals, schools, and colleges for social help, are being subjected to numerous challenges, including harassment, extortion, malicious legal actions and physical assaults in Uttar Pradesh. He further accused the Sangh Parivar organisations of attempting to seize control and ownership of the institutions, including churches and related structures, started by these individuals.

“Local leaders associated with these organisations are leveraging their political influence to intimidate the vulnerable Christian minority community,” the Congress leader’s letter to PM Modi read, adding, “It is evident that these actions are driven not only by political and religious motives but also by financial and commercial interests.”

Claiming at least five pastors were in prison in UP’s jail on false charges, the Congress state president stated that FIRs were lodged against them without valid complaints as required by the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2023.

UP anti-conversion law

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government brought a new anti-conversion law in 2020 against forced religious conversions or 'Love Jihad'. As per the law, forceful conversions, including through marriage, are punishable with a jail term of one to five years and a fine of Rs 15,000. While for mass conversions, the law punishes perpetrators with a jail term of three to 10 years and a fine of Rs 50,000 on the organisations involved.