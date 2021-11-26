Kerala: Congress Workers Indulge In Violence To Protest Girl's Suicide; Cops Fire Tear Gas

A protest by Congress turned violent on Thursday as party workers were marching to the Aluva East Police Station in Kerala, demanding suspension of the circle inspector for his role in the alleged suicide of a 21-year-old law student, following which, police began firing tear gas and water cannons at protestors. Congress MLA Anvar Sadath has been conducting a sit-in protest in the office of the Superintendent of Police (SP) for the last 24 hours.

The law student had allegedly taken her own life by hanging herself on Tuesday, leaving a suicide note which names a circle inspector who allegedly avoided her complaint against her husband and his parents accusing them of domestic violence. The girl also allegedly accused the police officer of behaving badly with her inside the premises of the police station.

While speaking to the press, District Congress Committee President said, "The protest which started yesterday is continuing. We spoke to the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president and the leader of the opposition. They will discuss and announce our further protests in areas. The protest for justice in the district and the state will continue as directed by the leadership. We were able to bring this protest to the attention of the public of Kerala."

"Police tried to weaken the protest today. Tear gas was used on women and girls. It is a protest for justice. Today, it is clear that the government will go to any extent to protect criminals," he added.

21-Year-Old Law Student Hangs Self

A third-year law student was found dead at her residence in Aluva near Kochi. The girl left behind a suicide note blaming her husband, in-laws, and a police officer for her death. The deceased girl alleged that a Circle Inspector at a police station in Kerala's Aluva had misbehaved with her when she had gone there along with her father to give her statement.

