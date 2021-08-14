Kerala Congress's Satheesan Launches Anti-dowry Helpdesk To Aid Needy With Legal Support

In a bid to halt repeated incidents of alleged dowry harassments in the state and to help the victimised, the Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, on Friday launched an 'anti-dowry help desk' at his office.

A toll-free number has been designated for women to call and register their complaints regarding any mental and physical ill-treatment in connection to dowry. The victims will be able to avail legal assistance without any charges at the help desk by calling on the toll-free number.

Lawyers from various courts to provide necessary legal support to victims

Congress Leader Satheesan inaugurated the initiative jointly with state Congress veteran and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Playback Singer Aparna Rajeev. Following the inauguration, LoP Satheesan said, "A network of 87 lawyers, associated to various courts in the state, would provide necessary legal support at the desk for the needy." He also urged institutions and outfits in the state to open similar help desks.

LoP Satheesan urges couples to forbid dowry tradition

Reprimanding the tradition of giving and receiving dowry, the LoP said that murders and suicides related to the menace had been reported in the southern state recently. "Marriages after giving and accepting dowry should no longer take place in Kerala. Boys and girls should decide not to take or give dowry," the Congress leader said.

He added that women should be convinced to go for a divorce rather than commit suicide in the name of dowry. "The society should give them the confidence to fight such challenges in life," Satheesan said.

As per sources of the Congress, the help desk was started as part of the second phase of the "With Our Daughter" campaign, organised by Satheesan against the dowry menace.

Recently, the death of Vismaya, an Ayurveda medical student who was found dead in her husband's house under mysterious circumstances after she had complained of dowry harassment, had triggered a widespread outrage against the menace in the state. More recently, a 31-year-old woman on July 26 was allegedly assaulted and harassed by her husband, who even thrashed the woman’s father, breaking his bones. The accused allegedly threatened that she would be met with the same fate as Vismaya.