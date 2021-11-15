Kerala Continues To Receive Heavy Rains; IMD Issues Orange Alert Across State On Nov 15

As Kerala continues to receive heavy rainfall across the state, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rains for the coming days and has also issued an orange alert for several districts on Monday. According to the latest weather bulletin, light to moderate rainfall with isolated and very heavy rainfall will be witnessed over several parts of Kerala.

Heavy rains have led to a rise in water levels in various dams across the state to the red alert mark further prompting authorities to open the shutters of Cheruthoni dam of Idukki reservoir on Sunday. Concerning the same, an orange alert has been issued for Thrissur, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kasaragod, Kozhikode, and Kannur districts followed by a yellow alert by IMD in Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Kollam, Kottayam, Palakkad, Malappuram, and Wayanad districts.

Earlier, a red alert was also issued for the concerned states predicting heavy rainfall on Monday.

Water levels rise due to heavy rainfall in Kerala

With heavy rains lashing various parts of the state, water levels are also rising to an alerting mark followed by waterlogging in various roads. Roads leading to the Sabarimala Temple are also submerged in the water further halting the entry of devotees into the temple. Not just this, heavy rains have also flooded several parts of southern Kerala leading to landslides in some areas.

Kerala CM convenes high-level meeting amid torrential rains

Earlier on Sunday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called a high-level meeting in Thiruvananthapuram and further decided to hold spot booking for Sabarimala as the state continues to battle heavy rains. Apart from that, the Chief Minister has also urged to remain vigilant due to the unseasonal rain which can lead to landslides in the state.

Meanwhile, schools and colleges have also been closed due to heavy rains.

(With agency inputs, Image: PTI)