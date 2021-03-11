Kerala Cop Cradles Baby After Injured Parents Get Hospitalised; Video Wins Internet

A heartwarming gesture from a cop in Kerala has left the internet hailing him as a ‘local superhero’. It all started after a video of home guard KC Suresh, caressing a toddler outside Kayamkulam Taluk Hospital premises surfaced online. The video shared by the state’s police department showed the on-duty cop gently cradling the seven-month-old baby who miraculously survived a car accident.

As per the description posted along, the child’s parents had met with an accident on the way back from a trip to Kayamkulam. While the toddler’s parents and relatives were injured severely, he made a narrow escape. The tragedy also led to the death of his elder sister. “ The family was returning to their home in Kayamkulam when their vehicle collided with a truck. The five people who were injured in the accident were rushed to the hospital,” the police department revealed in a statement.

'Kudos to the cop'

Since shared a day ago, the post has garnered over ten thousand reactions while netizens have flocked to shower love on the cop. "This is all-natural. But it is a bit difficult to control a seven-month-old baby without a mother and father nearby. Congratulations on that" commented a user. Meanwhile, another user credited his mother behind his survival writing, "If the baby escaped without even a scratch, there may be a mother's rescue armour behind it." "Big salute to the good heart. There's a lot of good people in that department. Another part of that, if the uniform enters the body, many consider it as a license to abuse anyone. Nb, I am experienced," read another comment.

Meanwhile, another incident that talked about 'cops with a heart' featured a Chandigarh woman constable, who was seen controlling the traffic on the roads, while holding a child in her arms. In a video accessed by Republic Media Network, the traffic police officer, named Priyanka can be seen standing on the roads of Chandigarh's Sector 23-24 intersection, managing her work with an infant in her arms. The officer's commitment has been lauded by several netizens on Twitter who have saluted her for her determination.

