Kerala Couple In Their 60s Get Married At A Retirement Home Where They Fell In Love

Kochaniyan Menon and Lakshmi Ammal, a couple who are in their 60s, got married on Saturday, December 28. The couple met and fell in love in a government-run old age home in Ramavarapuram. The wedding was attended by VS Sunil Kumar, State Agriculture Minister of Kerala.

Kochaniyan wore traditional off-white mundu and shirt while Lakhsmi Ammala was in red silk saree with minimal jewellery and jasmine flowers in her hair.

Sunil Kumar took to Facebook and wrote, “This was one of the happiest moments of my life. Witnessing the marriage of Kochaniyan and Lakshmi Ammal will always a memorable experience.”

“The management, social workers, other inmates and wellwishers had made this marriage a memorable one. This is the first wedding in a state-run old age home. The 67-year-old groom and 65-year-old bride seemed pleasant and energetic when they entered the mandapam. I heartily wish that their married life is happy and peaceful” He added.

Lakhsmi and Koshiyan were known to each other for the last 30 years. Kochaniyan was an Assistant under Lakshmi Ammal’s husband who passed away in 1998.

Lakhsmi lived with her relatives since her husband died but two months ago she moved to an old age home, where she reportedly met Kochaniyan again and fell in love with him.

Lakshmi told to a news agency, “We are not sure how long we can stay together as we are old. But we will be happy and I feel somebody is there next to me always.”

“My husband passed away 21 years ago. But he asked Kochaniyan to take care of me after he passed. He was with me then. After he passed away, I lived alone in my house for some years. Kochaniyan used to come home if I required some help. Later, I sold my house and shifted to a relative's house, where I lived for many years. Kochaniyan used to check on me often,” she added.

Jayakumar, the superintendent of the old age told news agencies that they had arranged a mandapam and also had a Mehndi function on Friday evening.

