Kerala Couple Sails On A Kitchen Vessel To Reach temple On Marriage Day Amid Flooding

The phrase, ‘Love recognizes no barriers’ stands true for a couple from Kerala’s Alappuzha district, who irrespective of several hurdles caused by the ongoing heavy rains and flooding in the state, decided to get married. They sailed in a kitchen vessel in the floodwaters to reach their destination to enter the wedlock.



Dedicated to reaching the temple dry and marriage-ready, fully decked up in their wedding attire and adoring ornaments, both the groom and the bride used a large kitchen vessel to reach the temple as the entire district was flooded with knee-deep water.

Kerala couple uses a kitchen vessel to reach temple on marriage day amid heavy flooding

In an unusual incident, the groom Akash, Thakazhi native, and bride Aishwarya, a Thalavadi native got married on October 18 in Alappuzha. The couple sat inside a large kitchen vessel and reached the temple to tie the knot despite the flood. The wedding was solemnised at Thalavadi Panayannurkavu temple.

Republic World accessed the videos of the unconventional incident, in which the couple can be seen sitting in a vessel and along with them, two other people could be seen aiding them to move the vessel safely. Ahead of the couple is the wedding photographer, who is capturing the unusual incident to take lifelong memories of how the couple got married amid the flood.

The couple was able to reach the temple safely and got married. After the ceremony, the newly married couple also took blessings at the Panayannurkavu temple, while sitting inside the vessel.

Kerala witnesses severe floods

Kerala is experiencing exceptionally severe rainfall as well as landslides. According to the Kerala Information and Public Relations Department, on Sunday, the death toll from torrential rains and landslides had risen to 21. Personnel from the state's three armed forces, the Army, Navy, and Air Force, have been pressed into service for rescue and restoration efforts. Heavy rain also fell in several sections of Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari region, causing flooding at the Thirparappu waterfalls. Several people have been injured and displaced in the southern part of the state as dams reach their full capacity. Heavy rains have further triggered flash floods and landslides in many parts prompting the state government to further seek the assistance of the defence forces for rescue operations.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted that the severe stretch of rainfall activity over Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry will likely subside from today.

Image: Republic World