Kerala Couple Succumbs To Immolation; Collector To Submit A Report To CM Pinarayi Vijayan

The District Collector, Navjot Khosa, will submit the report on Wednesday in connection with the death of the couple in Neyyattinkara due to accidental immolation. Rural SP Ashok Kumar will also submit his report that verifies whether the police had lapsed on their side in dealing with the incident. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, during his Kerala tour had announced that the government will make a home and provide free education to the couple's two sons orphaned by the incident.

The locals had earlier blocked the Ambulance carrying the body of Ambili and demanded that the body will be put to rest only after the action has been taken by the officials. After receiving assurance from the district collector, Ambili was cremated on Tuesday night.

Rajan (47) and his wife Ambili (40) had immolated themselves when Police officials came to implement a court order on December 22. The two died while undergoing treatment at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. Rajan passed away on Sunday and Ambile breathed her last on Monday. Rajan and his family were staying in a temporary shed erected in the disputed land along with their two sons Rahul and Ranjith.

'Stay petition on eviction was late'

On December 21, Rajan had applied a stay petition for eviction in the High Court. The court granted a stay on Dec 22 afternoon and extended the date to January 21, the same day the incident happened. But, the officials along with the police came to act upon the eviction notice by the lower court in the first half of the day. Rajan has applied for a stay petition with the magistrate to stop eviction order and it was granted till January 21. Unfortunately for them, the petition reached minutes after the incident happened.

Advocate Shone Johnson Cheeran has questioned the law enforcement body for their action. In the Facebook Post where he added the stay order, he asks, "In the eyes of law enforcement, both the parties are equal citizens. By enforcing the eviction, on what basis did they decide that they will throw a family of four on the road? Why didn't the law enforcement did not think of the after-effects of implementing the eviction?"

Lashing out against the police action, in the post, he accused the police to have done this inhuman act at the behest of the petitioner. "It's a joke when police say that they 'will verify' if there has been a lapse," he said in the post and added, "The eviction notice was given by the Munsif court. There are a large number of similar orders in Kerala given by the lower court. Is such rapid action to enforce it take place anywhere else?" he laments.

The younger son Ranjith was reportedly rushed to the hospital after he fainted during the cremation of his mother on Tuesday Night. Doctors at Neyyattikara Taluk Hospital has told media here that he had not eaten anything for the last two days and he is under treatment.

