Kerala Couple Tie Knot At Hospital With Bride In PPE After Groom Tests COVID-19 Positive

A couple from Kerala’s Alappuzha district on Sunday tied the knot at a hospital after the groom tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Wearing a PPE kit, mask, and a shield to protect herself from COVID-19 infection, the bride was seen putting a garland on her groom-to-be Sarath Mon at Alappuzha medical college and hospital, according to ANI. The 28-year-old groom, meanwhile, dressed in a blue shirt and white dhoti married his 20-year-old fiancee Abhirami who hails from the Thekkanaryad region after getting permission from the District Collector. The ceremony was performed in the hospital as the families on both sides did not want to miss the ‘muhurtham.' The groom works in the Gulf and had returned for his marriage preparation when both he and his mother Jijimol were tested COVID-19 positive.

Sarath Mon, as per traditional south Indian marriage customs, tied 'thali', the mangal sutra, and put a tulsi garland around his wife’s neck in the presence of close family members. Their marriages were arranged nearly a year ago. The groom had been under quarantine for 10 days after he returned from the middle east, but on Wednesday both he and his mother developed breathing problems. They tested positive at a private hospital in Thathampally. Not willing to cancel the wedding, the couple decided to hold a small ceremony with the prior permission of the hospital staff.

Kerala: A couple tied knots at Alappuzha medical college and hospital today, with the bride wearing a PPE kit as the bridegroom is #COVID19 positive. The wedding took place at the hospital with the permission of the District Collector. pic.twitter.com/2IdsRDvcHZ — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2021

Planning to start a 'new life'

Only one or two relatives of either the groom or the bride were allowed to attend the function, owing to the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kerala had reported nearly 28,469 cases on the very day the couple got married, and as many as 40 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the state health department’s tally. After the wedding, the bride Abhirami went back to her uncle's house and the groom continued to remain at the hospital. The two are planning to start a new life after the groom recovers from COVID-19, according to the mother’s statement. The video footage and photographs of the ceremony also went viral across social media as the internet wished the groom a speedy recovery and sent well wishes to newlywed.