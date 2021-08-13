Kerala Court Rules In Sister Lucy's Favour; Allows Her To Remain At Karakkamala Convent

In a key development, Mananthavady Munsiff Court on Friday granted Sister Lucy permission to continue her stay at the Karakkamala Convent of the Franciscan Clarist Congregation (FCC) . This means that the Church now cannot evict Sister Lucy till the final dispersal of the suit, pending before the court.

Sister Lucy had approached Kerala High Court, which while dismissing her plea for police protection, had directed the Munsiff Court at Mananthavady to consider the plea filed by Sister Lucy Kalappura regarding her right to stay in the convent within three weeks. Acting on the High Court's direction, the Mananthavady Munsiff Court gave Sister Lucy the permission to stay in the Convent, from where she was earlier expelled.

Speaking to Republic Media Network soon after the judgment was passed, an elated Sister Lucy fell short of words to express her feelings. "They wanted me to go out but I wanted to stay in the Convent, and I am happy that court stuck by the truth and granted me the permission to stay," she said calling the judgment a 'rainbow in her life'. Calling it a 'time to change', she suggested the convent to stick by the truth, and get over the darkness, and walk towards brightness.

Kerala nun rape case and Sister Lucy

Franco Mulakkal, ex-bishop of Jalandhar diocese, has been accused of raping and forcing unnatural coitus on a nun multiple times between 2014 and 2016 at the Kuruvilangadu convent in Kottayam. As the complainant came forward, nuns of the congregation came out in support of the victim, demanding CM Pinarayi Vijayan's intervention. After being arrested by the Kerala police, he was later released by the Kerala High Court on unconditional bail in October 2018 which was later extended. Another nun, Sister Lucy came forward alleging that Franco Mulakkal was allegedly sending her lewd messages and had called her in his room and misbehaved with her. She demanded action against him from both within and outside the church.

Thereafter, Franciscan Clarist Congregation dismissed Sister Lucy on disciplinary grounds for allegedly violating its rules of living and even decided to strip her of sisterhood. In this regard, she appealed to the Apostolica Signatura - the highest judicial authority in the Catholic Church. It, however, rejected her appeal, and she was made to vacate the premises in August 2019 for seeking justice for the victim and participating in the September 2018 protest.

