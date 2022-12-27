Last Updated:

Kerala CPIM Infighting Escalates, LDF Convener EP Jayarajan To Resign Over Graft Charges

Recently, following the CPIM's drive against corruption within the party, P Jayarajan demanded action against EP Jayarajan over corruption allegations

Written By
Abhishek Raval

Image: PTI


Amid infighting within the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI-M in Kerala, the convenor of the Left Democratic front (LDF) coalition government, EP Jayarajan expressed his willingness to resign because of allegations of graft charges against him. Both Congress and BJP have asked for an independent investigation into the allegations.

Recently, following the CPIM’s campaign to root out corruption from the party, senior leader from Kannur P Jayarajan demanded action against EP Jayarajan over allegations of illegally acquiring property and building a resort and Ayurvedic establishment in Kannur. However, many in the Kannur faction of CPM were unhappy with these developments. 

Corruption allegations within CPIM factions

Conversely, supporters of EP Jayarajan have also alleged P Jayarajan is connected with gangs involved with smuggling gold into Kerala.   

At the same time, CPM state leadership has decided to launch initiatives for “cleansing” the party from corruption and abuse of power during the second term in Kerala.

BJP leader and union Minister V Muraleedharan demanded Sitaram Yechury must respond on the corruption episode and said, “Left Hypocrisy busted. Now that @CPIMKerala 's members have confirmed corruption & nepotism of their central committee leaders - the curtains are down for the self-proclaimed mesaiahs of poor & downtrodden Mr @SitaramYechury who makes loud noises about corruption must speak up.” 

READ | Kerala: Congress continues attack on LDF govt over MLA M M Mani's remarks

Congress also asked for a judicial investigation into the allegations being made by CPIM leaders against each other.

Image: PTI

READ | Kerala HC seeks LDF govt, TVM Mayor stand on plea for CBI probe into controversial letter
READ | Ruling LDF, opposition UDF in war of words in Kerala Assembly over drug menace
First Published:
COMMENT