Kerala CPIM Infighting Escalates, LDF Convener EP Jayarajan To Resign Over Graft Charges

Amid infighting within the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI-M in Kerala, the convenor of the Left Democratic front (LDF) coalition government, EP Jayarajan expressed his willingness to resign because of allegations of graft charges against him. Both Congress and BJP have asked for an independent investigation into the allegations.

Recently, following the CPIM’s campaign to root out corruption from the party, senior leader from Kannur P Jayarajan demanded action against EP Jayarajan over allegations of illegally acquiring property and building a resort and Ayurvedic establishment in Kannur. However, many in the Kannur faction of CPM were unhappy with these developments.

#BREAKING | Kerala CPIM infighting escalates, LDF convener to step down over graft charges. Tune in to watch #LIVE updates here - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/RBkyTU5yfg — Republic (@republic) December 27, 2022

Corruption allegations within CPIM factions

Conversely, supporters of EP Jayarajan have also alleged P Jayarajan is connected with gangs involved with smuggling gold into Kerala.

At the same time, CPM state leadership has decided to launch initiatives for “cleansing” the party from corruption and abuse of power during the second term in Kerala.

BJP leader and union Minister V Muraleedharan demanded Sitaram Yechury must respond on the corruption episode and said, “Left Hypocrisy busted. Now that @CPIMKerala 's members have confirmed corruption & nepotism of their central committee leaders - the curtains are down for the self-proclaimed mesaiahs of poor & downtrodden Mr @SitaramYechury who makes loud noises about corruption must speak up.”

Congress also asked for a judicial investigation into the allegations being made by CPIM leaders against each other.

