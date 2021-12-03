Kerala CPI(M) Worker Stabbed To Death In Thiruvalla; Four Arrested, One Still Absconding

In the case involving the murder of a CPI(M) local secretary, four accused have been arrested from Allapuzha while the manhunt for one is still on. The four accused have been identified as Jishnu, Mohammed Faisal, Pramod and Nandu. According to the police, a CPI(M) local secretary was stabbed to death on Thursday.

Reacting to the murder, the CPI(M) State secretariat issued a statement blaming the RSS and demanded a thorough investigation into the matter.

CPI(M) strongly condemns #RSSterror



RSS has murdered one more of our comrades. PB Sandeep, CPI(M) Local Committee secretary was murdered by RSS criminals today at Peringara in Thiruvalla (Pathanamthitta District). pic.twitter.com/TaxaQ8M7Mb — CPI (M) (@cpimspeak) December 2, 2021

CPI(M) worker stabbed to death

According to the police, the incident occurred at around 8.30 PM. The victim was identified as Sandeep Kumar, a CPI(M) local secretary from Peringara village in Pathanamthitta district. Police said there were 11 stab wounds on the body of the victim who died before reaching a hospital. After the victim tried to settle a dispute between the accused -- who was allegedly drunk -- and a shop owner, his bike was chased and he was stabbed multiple times, added the police.

RSS worker hacked to death, stabbed 50 times

On November 22, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activist S Sanjith was hacked to death in Kerala's Palakkad district. The deceased was waylaid and attacked while riding his motorcycle with his wife, according to police. The victim was stabbed 50 times. The BJP had accused the Social Democratic Party of India, a political wing of the Popular Front of India, of orchestrating the attack. Police further said that Sanjith, who is from Elappully in Kerala's Palakkad district, was stabbed more than 50 times. Following the murder, the region was tense, and police were keeping a close eye on everything.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, MoS V Muraleedharan had lashed out at the CPI (M) and the Congress for failing to take action against 'Islamic terrorism' prevailing in the state just for the sake of 'Muslim vote bank'.