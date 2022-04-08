Kerala Crime Branch Sends Notice To Kavya Madhavan For Interrogation In Actor Assault Case

In the latest development in the 2017 actress assault case, Kerala Crime Branch has served notice to accused actor Dileep’s wife, Kavya Madhavan to appear before them for interrogation on Monday, April 11.

The former Malayalam actor Kavya Madhavan has also been named as an accused in the case owing to her alleged involvement in the case alongsider her husband. She has been asked to appear at the Aluva Police Club. The investigating crime branch had reportedly submitted fresh evidence against Madhavan in the Kerala High Court and informed the bench about interrogating her regarding the same.

Earlier last month, actor Dileep contended in the Kerala High Court that the Crime Branch had levelled false and fabricated allegations of destruction of evidence against him and others in the case.

On March 29, actor Dileep and director Balachandra Kumar were interrogated together as part of the ongoing investigation into the alleged attack on an actor. Dileep's former friend Balachandra Kumar was also called to the Aluva Police Club during the second day of Dileep's interrogation by the Kerala Police Crime Branch. The interrogation was based on Balachandra Kumar's statement claiming Dileep had watched the visuals of the attack on the actor. Dileep was interrogated on Monday for at least 7 hours.

2017 Malayalam actor assault case

For the unversed, the case dates back to 2017, when actor Bhavana Menon was allegedly molested inside her car for two hours by four men. Allegedly, the culprits forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017, and later escaped into a busy area. The entire act was allegedly filmed by some of the accused people to blackmail Menon. Actor Dileep was allegedly accused of plotting the abduction and sexual assault due to a purported personal enmity with Menon. Various media reports also claimed that Dileep had allegedly paid men to abduct and assault the actor, and even ordered them to take videos of the assault to take revenge. In the 2017 assault case, there are ten accused, and seven have been apprehended so far. Actor Dileep is the eighth accused, who was previously arrested but is now out on bail.