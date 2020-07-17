Kerala Customs Raids Several Jewellery Shops In Kozhikode Amid NIA's Gold Smuggling Probe

In a massive development, the Kerala Customs department on Friday, has raided several jewellery shops in Kozhikode. Custom sources believe that smuggled gold had arrived in a shop named Hessa Gold & Diamonds in Arakinar and several irregularities were discovered during the early hours of the morning. However, Customs has not clarified whether the raids are connected to the Kerala gold smuggling probe by NIA.

Police's report on gold smuggling

Previously, the Kerala police had submitted a 2-page report highlighting that over 100 kgs of gold have been smuggled in and out of India along with Rs 1000 crore of hawala transactions in the past one year with Koduvally area of Kozhikode district as the 'hub of smuggling'. Moreover, former Principal Secretary to the Kerala CM - M Sivasankar who was allegedly in contact with Suresh and several other accused in the case, was grilled by Customs about Suresh's dubious educational qualifications, her role in the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Ltd ( KSITIL) - which was headed by Sivasankar. While Opposition has moved a no-confidence against CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Sivasankar himself has been suspended pending the departmental inquiry.

UAE's acting-Consulate general flees India

On Thursday, acting in-charge of UAE consulate in India - Rashid Khamis Al Sheimeili reportedly fled India after he was named by key accused Swapna Suresh for directing her to contact the Customs department about the delay in consignment. Suresh has reportedly mentioned in her bail petition that she had contacted the Asst Commissioner of Customs with regard to the release of the diplomatic baggage on the behest of Rashid. Over 116 calls have been unearthed between Rashid and Suresh, while Rashid's gunman has reportedly attempted suicide fearing an attempt at his life.

What is the gold smuggling case?

On July 5, Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate. Sarith Kumar, who worked at the UAE Consulate and was arrested, told the Customs about the role of Swapna Suresh, an ex-Consulate employee now working as the manager of the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited. The case took a political turn after photos of Suresh with CM Pinarayi Vijayan surfaced allegedly attending several parties where he was present. Moreover, Principal Secretary to CM M Sivasankar has been replaced after his role in hiring Suresh came under the scanner. Suresh - a former executive secretary at the UAE Consulate-General’s office and her co-accused Sandeep Nair have been remanded to NIA custody till July 2, booked under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

