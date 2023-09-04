Kerala Customs Seize 1.41 Grams Of LSG Stamps At Kochi Airport, 1 Arrested

The Special Intelligence and Investigation Branch (SIIB) seized 123 LSD stamps found in a package in Kochi on Sunday. According to the customs house officials, the intercepted parcel arrived from the US on August 31. On examination of the consignment, the official seized 123 LSD stamps. The customs official mentioned that the parcel was supposed to be delivered to Chandu Purushothaman, a native of Ernakulam. The customs officials also mentioned that the evidence of the collected stamps during the investigation revealed his crucial role.

The SIIB arrested Chandu, an engineer by profession, while he was attempting to collect a dummy parcel on Saturday. Chandu is said to have played a key role in the import of LSD stamps in the country. He was presented to the court and remanded to judicial detention for 14 days. According to the NDPS ACT, 1985's provisions, a case has been filed and further probe is in progress.

Small pieces of blotting paper immersed in liquid LSD serve as the stamps. LSD is sold in the form of saturated, squared absorbent paper. Each square represents one dose, whether it is in the form of pills, microdots, saturated sugar cubes, or liquid.

