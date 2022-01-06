Kerala: Dalit Woman Activist Who Entered Sabarimala In 2019 Assaulted Again In Kozhikode

Bindu Ammini, who in 2019 became the first woman in the 10-50 age group to enter Kerala's Sabarimala temple, was once again assaulted by an unidentified man at Kozhikode beach on Wednesday. The Dalit activist was allegedly attacked when she reached Kozhikode north beach in connection with a court case.

Shocking visuals of the incident have gone viral on social media in which Ammini can be seen getting overpowered by a pantless man who showered blows on her till she fell on the ground. Police said they have registered a case and are looking for the attacker after checking CCTV visuals.

Ammini said this was not the first attack on her and blamed Hindu outfits for targeting her. She was admitted to hospital last month after a speeding autorickshaw hit her but police called it an accident.

“I arrived on the beach to consult one of my lawyers. All of a sudden, a person came and blocked my two-wheeler, and started abusing me and showered blows on me. He ran away when some of the onlookers intervened. This was a planned attack,” she said.

Speaking to Republic TV, Ammini claimed that the attacker was an active member of the RSS. She alleged that every time she is attacked by members from the Hindu outfits, the Kerala Police protects them.

"That is not an unidentified person. He is an active RSS member. His nickname is Kuttan. I have more information about the man but the Kerala Police refuses to recognise him. This is not the first time I have been attacked. Earlier, on December 18, an auto-rickshaw driver had deliberately hit me. Prior to that, some of the goons had hit me on the face. I have filed so many complaints regarding these attacks but the Kerala police always tries to protect the accused. Basic charges under 509 and 323 (bailable offences) are registered against them," said Ammini.

'Kerala Police withdrew y protection due to my Dalit identity': Bindu Ammini

Ammini said women in Kerala, especially the tribals and backward classes are not safe in Kerala due to RSS dominance. "But I am not afraid. I am ready to face these people. My self-defence is in my hands," she asserted.

Speaking of the police protection provided to her, Ammini said, "I have police protection by the order of the Supreme Court. But they have not provided me protection because of my Dalit identity. On top of that, the police always tries to protect the accused. I would like to lodge a complaint with the Human Rights Commission."

Earlier in 2019, shocking visuals of chilli spray being sprayed at Bindu Ammini outside the commissioner office by one of the protesters had gone viral. She was moved to the hospital after the incident.