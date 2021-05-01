West Bengal
Kerala Defers Phase 3 Of COVID-19 Vaccination Drive For Adults Amid Vaccine Shortage

Kerala on Friday deferred the third phase of vaccination drive, originally slated to start from May 1 as manufacturers have still not delivered the vaccines.

Written By
Sudeshna Singh
Kerala

ANI/PTI


In a key development, the State of Kerala deferred the third phase of the COVID vaccination drive, which was slated to be rolled out for all aged 18 and above from May 1. The step has been taken keeping in mind that the insufficiency of vaccines, and the delay in delivery of vaccines by the vaccine manufacturer. 

Confirming the news, and talking about the vaccination of those above 45 years of age, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, "We had decided to vaccinate all the people above the 45 years of age by May 30 but it will not be possible as we have not yet received the required vaccine stock."

Addressing the Centre government, he said, "Immediate steps need to be taken to make more vaccines available." He also took the opportunity to clear that those waiting for the second dose will be given priority over those who have registered for the first dose.  

Strict action against laboratory who deny RT-PCR test

He also took the opportunity to issue a stern warning to private laboratories, denying RT-PCR testing, after the State government slashed the rates. "The government expects the private labs to cooperate with the government's decision and adhere to the revised rates. The revised tariff of Rs 500 is inclusive of the manpower cost for conducting the test and the price of the material used for the test which comes to Rs 240. These rates were decided after a detailed study."

Having said that, he added, "Those laboratories that deny RT-PCR test/ other COVID-19 tests at the rates fixed by state govt or charges in excess of the fixed rates action, will be taken against them under Disaster Management Act, 2005 and Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, 2020."

The statement of the Vijayan comes at a time Kerala is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths. In the last 24 hours, the State tested 1,46,4747 sample, of which 35,636 tested positive, taking the test positivity rate to 24.33 per cent. With that, the total number of active cases has reached 3,23,828, even though 15,493 patients were cured of the infection the last day. The death toll, on the other hand, has reached 5,356, with 48 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. 

(Credit-ANI/PTI)

