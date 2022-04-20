Kerala Denies Centre's Allegation Claiming State Gave No COVID Data; 'Been Sending Emails'

Kerala Health Minister Veena George rejected the Centre's claim that the state did not provide COVID data to the central government, stating that the allegations are absolutely wrong. Stating that respective data have been submitted to competent authorities, George said that the Kerala administration has been doing so since 2020, since the pandemic outbreak. In addition, she stated that the allegations purported by the Centre were 'absolutely wrong'.

"It's just that we have stopped publishing each day's bulletin in Kerala but we have been sending emails," George informed news agency ANI.

George further clarified that the Kerala administration has been providing COVID data reports to the National Surveillance Unit, in alignment with the format suggested by the GoI.

"Quite unfortunate that a responsible person from the Union govt is sending a letter to Principal Secy stating that Kerala is not giving data to the Centre," the Kerala Health Minister said.

The clarification comes to the fore in relation to a letter dated April 18, sent to the Kerala government from the Centre, which stated that the state is reporting and uploading COVID data after a gap of five days. The Centre's letter further explained that the absence of COVID figures from the southern state has impacted and further skewed the status of India's key monitoring COVID indicators like the number of fresh infections, fatalities and positivity rate.

"It has been observed that Kerala has reported its state-level COVID-19 data after a gap of five days (since April 13). This has impacted and skewed the status of India's key monitoring indicators like cases, deaths and positivity. India has reported a 90 per cent increase in new cases and 165 per cent increase in positivity in a single day," the letter further read.