Kerala DGP Asks Officials To Ensure Onam Festivities Are Kept Low Key In Light Of COVID-19

Kerala police chief Anil Kant on Thursday said that he has directed senior police officers and district police chiefs to ensure that all kinds of Onam celebrations are kept to a minimum.

"In the context of COVID-19, all kinds of celebrations during Onam should be kept to a minimum," Anil Kant said in a virtual meeting with state police officials. "Onam feast and other celebrations should be done inside the houses. Those who visit beaches and tourist points must ensure that they comply with all COVID-19 regulations,” Kant added.

The Kerala police chief also announced his decision to elevate security arrangements during the stretch of Onam festivities that began on Thursday. Kant ordered the state police to remain vigilant during night patrol and increase the frequency during the festival. He said, "Police should be vigilant against thieves. Special patrols will be set up in the areas where the guest workers are staying. Pink police patrolling on bicycles and bikes in public places will be further expanded." The Kerala police chief had also asked for steps to further diversify the tasks performed by Janamaithri beat and women’s police cells.

Why is Onam celebrated?

The festival of Onam is observed in Kerala to celebrate the harvest season. The day is also celebrated as the return of a famous and generous demon king Mahabali. According to the Vaishnava Mythology, Mahabali defeated all the gods and ruled on all three worlds. His selfless attitude meant that his population loved him and it is said that he returns to greet his people on the 22nd Nakshatra Thiruvonam in the month Chingam and that day is celebrated as Onam.

Kerala's COVID-19 situation

Kerala’s COVID-19 situation remains sensitive as the state recorded 21,445 fresh COVID-19 cases. This pushed the total infection caseload to 3,631,638 and the total tally of deaths to 18,280. Kerala added 160 more COVID-19 deaths on Thursday. At least 20,723 people recovered from the infection, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,436,318. The total number of active cases in the state are 176,518, according to data released by the state government.

