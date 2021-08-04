Kerala Doctor Attacked After Pulling Up COVID Norm Violators; Six Held

In a shocking incident, a doctor, who had questioned some people for not wearing masks was attacked in Kerala on Monday night. The doctor, who was attacked has been identified as Dr Sanoj of Parassala Taluk Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala Police has so far arrested six people in connection to this, out of which two are law students.

Kerala: Doctor attacked for questioning wearing mask

Upon accessing the CCTV footage of the attack on the doctor, Republic Media Network learnt that the Casual Medical Officer and two nursing assistants of Taluk Hospital were attacked by a group of people when they were questioned over COVID norm violation. This shocking incident took place when some people had brought a patient with injuries to Taluk Hospital on Monday night at around 11:30 pm.

When the doctor questioned these people over COVID norm violation, the group attacked the doctor mercilessly. A further report on the incident is awaited. Following this incident, the hospital staff of the Thiruvananthapuram hospital on Tuesday staged a protest and demanded justice.

IMA's nationwide protest after multiple cases of attack on health workers emerge

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on June 18, observed 'National Protest Day' demanding a central law to protect doctors against violence. The slogan of the protest was 'save the saviour' and doctors and healthcare workers could be seen across the country with placards stating, "Stop violence against profession and professionals". During the devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, there had been incidents of violence wherein doctors rendering their services to COVID-19 wards were ill-treated, beaten, and brutally assaulted in Bihar, Bengal, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka, especially by family members of patients. As many as 720 doctors lost their lives battling the second wave of the pandemic.

Home Secretary's letter to States on safety of health workers

Earlier on June 19, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla had written a letter to Chief Secretaries and administrators of all states and Union Territories for implementation of a slew of measures to check incidents of attacks of healthcare workers. This latest development had come amidst growing incidents of violence against doctors and health workers, the Centre had also asked state governments to register cases and invoke the stringent Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Act, 2020 against those who indulge in the assault on doctors and healthcare professionals.

Punishment under Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Act, 2020

According to this law, anyone involved in the assault on doctors and healthcare professionals is liable to be punished with imprisonment up to five years, and a fine of up to two lakh rupees. This offence may be compounded by the victim with the permission of the court. Further, if an act of violence against a healthcare service personnel causes grievous harm, the person committing the offence will be punishable with imprisonment up to seven years and a fine of up to five lakh rupees. These offences will be cognisable and non-bailable.

(Image: Republicworld.com)