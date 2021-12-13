Kerala Doctors Go On Boycott In Support Of PG Med Students; Refuse Patients For 3 Hours

Kerala doctors, in large numbers, have taken to the streets, boycotting their services in support of the demands of the postgraduate medical students. Further extending their solidarity to the state-wide protests, they have announced allowing no out-patients (OP) or in-patients (IP) across Kerala government medical colleges between 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Along with the doctors, college professors were also seen supporting the students.

According to the latest reports, Kerala doctors can be seen gathering at Thiruvananthapuram in protest with various demands on recruitment and incentives. Also, the nurses association has rendered outside on the street in support of the doctors' protests in the state.

One of the protesting doctors who came out in support of the students spoke to Republic TV and said, "The key demands have been the same since day 1 which includes only three demands. This includes speeding up the NEET-PG allotment which will be only possible if the state government makes an effort towards convincing the central government about it."

Another protesting doctor said that there has been a shortage of appointments in the state since the COVID pandemic, as a result of which the existing doctors had to work double shifts for fulfilling the requirements.

Kerala doctors' protests enter Day 4 on Monday

Earlier on Sunday, the Kerala Medical Post-Graduate Association in an official release announced the boycott and said, "This is to inform you that Senior Residents (bonded) will be boycotting non emergency and non COVID services from 8 am on 13/12/21 in view of the inhumane workload we are forced to do due to lack of junior residents in the present situation. In solidarity to the junior residents, we inform you to make necessary parallel arrangements to run the same."

The demands surrounding the doctors' protest include speeding up the NEET-PG allotment and further reinstating the 4% annual salary hike of resident doctors. Meanwhile, the protest which has been going on for several days now, has affected the emergency services in state-run medical college hospitals.

Earlier last week, several post-graduate medical students went on an indefinite strike, boycotting emergency services after the government failed to respond to their demands. Later, they were extended the support of the senior doctors and the state branch of the Indian Medical Association.

Image: PTI