Kerala: Doctors To Hold Statewide Protest To Back PG Students' Strike Over Heavy Workload

In a major development, thousands of Kerala doctors have announced boycotting their services and took to the streets for a statewide protest in solidarity with the medical Post-Graduate students strike.

In an official release, the Kerala Medical Post-Graduate Association said, "This is to inform you that Senior Residents (bonded) will be boycotting non emergency and non COVID services from 8am on 13/12/21 in view of the inhumane workload we are forced to do due to lack of junior residents in the present situation. In solidarity to the junior residents, we inform you to make necessary parallel arrangements to run the same."

As per reports, the protests were launched against the state government for not urging the Centre to speed up NEET-PG allotment and reinstate the 4% annual salary hike of resident doctors, which has affected the emergency services in the state's Medical College Hospitals (MCHs).

Delhi's Resident Doctors suspend protest after Centre's assurance

As far as the doctor's protests in Delhi is concerned, the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) had said on Thursday that it will halt its existing campaign to expedite NEET-PG 2021 Counselling for a week. It has also been announced that the resident doctors would resume full service immediately. Dr Manish, President of FORDA, told the media, "We met with the Health Minister, and he provided us with positive assurances. Therefore, we've decided to put the protest on hold for a week."

"A plea was issued by MoHFW (Ministry of Health and Family Welfare) for fast-tracking the court hearing and we were assured by the Union Health Minister that the Office of Prime Minister is also looking after the issue and the process will be completed within a week. Considering the above and looking at the security situation of the nation owing to the untimely demise of Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, and other army personnel who died in a tragic accident yesterday, FORDA has decided to hold the agitation for a period of 1 week after discussing with State RDA representatives in a virtual meeting held today," according to a statement issued by FORDA on December 9.

Residents at three central hospitals – RML, Safdarjung, and Lady Hardinge – halted OPD services on November 27 in protest of the continual delays in conducting NEET-PG 2021 counselling. Following the COVID-19 pandemic, admission to several courses in NEET PG 2021 has been postponed indefinitely.

Image: PTI/Representative