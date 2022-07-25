Kerala: ED Raids Church Premises Over Alleged ₹500 Cr Scam; CSI States 'helping Poor'

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), on July 25, raided multiple premises of the Church of South India (CSI) including its headquarters in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram. The raids are being conducted over allegations of the Church duping people of huge amounts of money on the pretext of offering students admissions into a medical college backed by the church. According to the sources of Republic Media Network, the ED is carrying out investigations in four locations in the state.

ED investigates alleged scam worth Rs 500 crore

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, VT Mohanan, one of the complainants, revealed that the case is part of an alleged scam worth Rs 500 crore and is in violation of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA). The complainant also revealed that he submitted concrete proof of the alleged corruption following which the ED has brought the Church authorities under its radar.

While speaking with Republic Media Network, CR Godwin, the Director of the CSI's Christian Education Society said that Dharamraj Russallam, the Bishop of the Church, is being investigated since the ED knocked on their doors at 6:30 this morning. Notably, Mohanan, who blew the whistle over the alleged scam, was one of the key members of the trust associated with the CSI. Mohanan accused the CSI of cheating as many as 24 students to the tune of Rs 8 crore over false promises of admissions.

Besides Russallam, the Director, Benett Abraham, as well as the General Secretary of the Medical College, TT Praveen, are under the scanner.

'We are uplifting the downtrodden,' Church clarifies

Godwin defended the CSI against the allegations saying that the case has been fabricated to frame the organisation. He further claimed that the CSI administration, in collaboration with other communities, is helping the poor people and the case is being filed by those who are against such communities.

"One by one they are filing cases. First, there was the Crime Branch, then the court, now ED. We are ready to face all kinds of enquiries, we are not afraid of anything," the Director said. He reiterated that the Church has nothing to do with the corruption and claimed that it is working only to uplift the "downtrodden" and the "uprooted".

The CSI is the largest protestant organisation in India which has over 5,000 operational institutions with an estimated annual revenue of one lakh crores.

Image: Republic World