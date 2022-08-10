Kerala: ED Raids CPI(M)-linked Co-operative Bank's Officials Over An Alleged ₹300 Cr Fraud

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids across Kerala in connection with an alleged Rs 312 crore fraud at the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist)-controlled Karuvannur Co-operative Bank on Wednesday. An ED team comprising 75 officials raided the residence of the bank president, secretary and other accused persons. Incidentally, of the five accused where the raids began, four are out on bail.

Karuvannur Co-operative Bank scam

The loan scam was unearthed in 2021. The scam was reported in the bank, located in Thrissur district, in July, following which a case was registered against six bank officials and an inquiry was launched.

It was found that loans were sanctioned on the property pledged by local customers without their knowledge and the loan amount was credited multiple times to the selected account. It was further found that money thus generated through fraud was allegedly used for real estate transactions, including construction activities and the purchase of land parcels. The idea was reportedly to return the loan amount from such transactions after selling real-estate properties but COVID lockdown broke the plans.

There have been allegations that board members of the bank were aware of the ongoing fraud, and rampant forgery of signatures and documents was carried out. The bank had shown deposits worth Rs 501 crore in the year 2015-16. In the next year, the balance came down to Rs 424 crore as Rs 77 crore were withdrawn. In the year 2018, it came down to Rs 405 crore and in the year 2019-20, it further went down to Rs 340 crores.