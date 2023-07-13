Kerala Education Minister's Convoy Vehicle Knocks Over Ambulance, Injures 3

In a freak accident on Wednesday, Kerala Education Minister V Sivan Kutty's pilot vehicle crashed against an ambulance near Kottarakara in Kollam district. The incident took place at around 1.30 pm at the Pulaman Junction. Three people were reported to be injured.

The CCTV footage shows traffic at the junction being temporarily halted for the minister's vehicle and his convoy to pass. However, an emergency service ambulance that was ferrying a patient tried to zip through the traffic jam and cross the junction. The convoy vehicle, a Mahindra Bolero picked up pace seeing an open junction, but couldn't catch sight of the ambulance. After the SUV rammed into it, the ambulance flipped, and was tossed down, getting shattered in the collision.

Meanwhile, the SUV is seen losing its control and barely missing a scooter halted at the junction. A traffic policeman is also seen quickly moving backwards to save himself from the ambulance. After the impact, the driver is seen coming out immediately, seemingly puzzled, while the minister's vehicle slowly speeds past the convoy and halts after crossing the junction.

The injured were rushed to the hospital. The ambulance was said to be carrying a patient from Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital to the Kozhikode Medical College.

The minister's pilot vehicle was going from Kottayam to Thiruvananthapuram. It took a lot of efforts to get the injured out of the vehicle. The ambulance was largely damaged in the impact. The passengers who made a narrow escape have raised a complaint against the police for not filing a case in this matter.