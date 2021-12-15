Kerala: Elusive Tiger Triggers Unrest In Wayanad; Cages Set Up To Capture Animal

For the past 15 days, the village of Kurukkanmoola near Mananthawady in Wayanad district has been under extreme duress, fearing the presence of a wild animal. Much like the critically acclaimed Lijo Jose Pallissery's movie Jallikattu, the people of this village have been on a wild goose chase after an elusive beast for a fortnight. Except that, this is a real predator on the top of the jungle ecosystem - a tiger.

In two weeks, huge resources have been mobilized to catch the tiger on the prowl in the meandering forest paths of Wayanad. The cat has so far killed 15 domesticated animals and injured two cattle. But the tiger which normally leaves the kill to return and eat later has been unable to do so as the terrified village folks have been taking away the preyed animals from the vicinity.

Five huge metal cages with traps, two trained Kumi Elephants, 20 movement sensing cameras, a host of drone cameras along with hundreds of forests guards and sleepless villagers have been combing the area but to no avail. The dreaded feline remains elusive, only to wake up to a fresh attack on another pet.

On December 9, an all-party action council of the village took out a protest march in front of the North Wayanad Divisional Forest Office at Mananthavady along with a dead calf, killed by the tiger.

The public came in support of the petrified villagers as even school kids have been instructed to be accompanied by only policemen, although no instances of attack on humans have been reported. Essential service providers like milk and newspaper delivery are provided escort by forest guards and a strict night curfew has been imposed.

"The movement pattern of the tiger is varying. This is making the effort to catch it tedious. We have kept traps in different regions but have not been successful yet. We have got permission to use tranquilizers once it is spotted. The administration is in full throttle to catch it," stated Wayanad district collector Geeta A IAS, who visited the location on Wednesday.

Tiger grievously injured while trying to escape poachers, suspect forest officials

However, the photograph captured by the camera traps shifts the entire story and raises questions on possible cruelty meted to the tiger. The camera trap images reveal the tiger is grievously injured on its neck and local forest officials say the injury may have happened after escaping a snare.

The images reveal deep injury on its neck. "An injured tiger is always ousted from the forest as tigers are very territorial animals. It would then venture into human habitats for easy prey. The investigation needs to be done on whether the tiger managed to escape poachers," stated N Badusha from Wayanad Prakruthi Samrakshana Samithi, a senior environmentalist.

Only an old or injured tiger usually ventures into the human habitat. The injury could also be from the territorial fight. Once it is caught, the forest department officials along with veterinarians will have to ascertain the health of the tiger and the reason for injury. In all likelihood, the tiger will have to be moved to a rescue centre.

Other than Thrissur and Thiruvananthapuram Zoo, Kerala does not have an advanced facility for taking care of tigers, like it is there in Mysore. The National Tiger Conservative Authority will have the final say in the affairs, Badusha stated.