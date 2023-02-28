Kerala Engineer Missing From ONGC Offshore Rig, Family Accuses Colleague Of Killing Son

The parents of 26-year-old Enos Varghese, who went missing on February 24 from an Oil And Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) offshore rig near Mumbai, alleged that their son was murdered and demanded an investigation into the matter. Enos Varghese, a resident of Kerala, was an electrical engineer who was employed on a contract basis with ONGC.

The family claimed that they received information that their son went missing from the ONGC oil processing platform in Mumbai. According to them, one of his colleagues Karan stated that Enos jumped into the sea without any clothes on.

Enos's parents accuse colleague of killing their son

However, Enos Varghese's parents have now accused their son's colleague Karan of killing him. The family said that Enos had called the house a day before, and had also hinted about the problems that he was facing at his workplace.

He told his mother that he would end his work soon and come back home. They also stated that Enos had mentioned his colleagues Karan and two others.

He was about to board a train to Vadodara to resume work at his parent's company.

His family alleged that Enos had also sent a message to his friends, alleging that a man who works with him had been allegedly harassing him. His friends also shared a WhatsApp chat between 5 pm and 7 pm on the day he went missing in which he said "my life is in danger".

Police probe after ONGC report

On Friday, Enos's company informed that he fell into the sea while he was returning after his work shift. The police have initiated a probe after ONGC officials lodged a missing report on Saturday.

As per the preliminary investigation, Enos was on the ONGC’s rig at an offshore installation when he allegedly fell into the water and disappeared. While the police investigation has started, the body of Enos is yet to be recovered.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Nitin Mansing Bobade (Yellow Gate division of Mumbai) said, “We have been told that on Friday he suddenly fell into the water while working. The people who were present on the rig even threw a safety wheel towards him, but he could not catch hold of it and allegedly drowned.”