Kerala Excise Dept Busts Rave Party With Drugs At Poovar Backwaters; Nearly 20 Detained

The Kerala Excise Department on Sunday detained nearly 19 youngsters including two women after busting a rave party held at a resort in Thiruvananthapuram's Poovar. The officials recovered hash oil, MDMA, other narcotic substances and liquor from the site.

The officials have arrested three individuals named Akshay Mohan, Peter Shane and Ashir, and they reportedly organised the party. The party was organised at Karaikattu backwaters and resorts.

As per the on-ground information accessed by Republic TV, drugs worth Rs 5 lakh are reported to have been seized. The excise squad reached the resort, masquerading as tourists, at around 12 p.m. based on a reliable tip-off received, and conducted the raid.

Though the Saturday's DJ party that ended on Sunday afternoon, was attended by more than 50 persons, only 19 were present at the resort. The participants were from across the country. The party was held as a music festival named “Nirvana Music Festival” which was a two-day event.

Mumbai's rave party bust

Earlier in October, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had launched a probe into the late-night drug bust on a Mumbai cruise. The cruise owners - Cordelia Cruises, issued a statement, distancing itself from the incident. The company stated that it had chartered its ship for a private event to a Delhi-based event management company. Condemning the alleged rave party, the company assured its full co-operation with the authorities. In the mentioned raid, NCB had seized Cocaine, Hashish, MD and other drugs.

Among those detained for questioning is superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son - Aryan Khan. Sources stated that the NCB is probing whether the megastar’s son was in possession of banned substances. Preliminary investigation reveals that there were chats with the drug suppliers. The bust was 7-hour-long, led by Sameer Wankhede who along with his officers allegedly boarded the cruise ship as undercover agents dressed like passengers, following which the raids commenced as the party began mid-sea.